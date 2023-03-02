Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to the week

Today should be Edmonton's first day above 0 C since Feb. 18 (a little less than two weeks ago).

We DID have a run of 11 consecutive days above freezing in early February.

But, a cooler pattern has settled in since the 18th.

Looks like we'll return to some cooler air this weekend as this warm-up will be brief.

Temperatures will climb to a high near 4 C this afternoon and we'll get a high of 0 C or 1 C Friday.

By Saturday, we're back to the -5 to -7 C range and then in the -10 to -14 C range for afternoon temperatures Sunday amd Monday.

A low-pressure system tracking across northern Alberta will produce a couple centimetres of snow in northeastern Alberta today.

Behind that system, a few flurries and pockets of wet snow will develop across northwestern and central Alberta late this afternoon/early this evening.

We'll may also get some breezy conditions this afternoon. I don't think it'll be HOWLING. But...the Edmonton region should get 15-20 km/h wind with gusts near 30 km/h.

So...warm temperatures...BUT...a bit breezy this afternoon.

The cooler air that drops in this weekend will stick around through next week. Daytime highs in the -6 to -11 C range from Tuesday-Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few flurries late this afternoon.

Wind becoming W 15-20 with gusts near 30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early in the evening.

9pm: -7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -12

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -9