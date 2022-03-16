Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to winter
Sunny and warm in the Edmonton region today with a high around 8 C and just a bit of a breeze (10-20 km/h).
After soaring to 10.2 C on Tuesday, we've had to re-adjust the forecast for the rest of this week and bump up the highs.
Looks like we'll be several degrees above average for these last few days of winter.
Spring "officially" starts Sunday morning.
Back to the temperature outlook:
It happens almost every spring. The models (and us humans interpreting them) are often a day late to "seeing" the flip that's about to occur.
Then...temperatures jump five to seven degrees above expected and you have to recalibrate.
That's what we were all busy doing yesterday afternoon. If it got THAT warm yesterday...HOW warm could it get over the next few days?!?
The tendency is to "over-read" that one day and then over-shoot the highs for the next few days.
I've made that mistake a number of times in the past 10-20 years. SO...I'm attempting to NOT repeat that mistake this time.
Maybe I'm being a little TOO conservative as a result.
BUT...I'll go with highs in the 7 C to 10 C range for today, tomorrow and Friday.
I think Thursday's probably the warmest of those three days (but not by much).
Sunday's the next REALLY interesting day.
It looks like we'll have some colder air aloft diving in and a surface trough crossing the province.
The GFS outlook doesn't have much for precip in our area. BUT the GEM has some heavy, wet snow for the Edmonton region.
Sunday's the Spring Equinox and at the very least, we have the POTENTIAL for some snow to start the new season.
It's a bit too early to make any guarantees. We'll know a lot more in the coming days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
Wind: W 10-20 km/h.
High: 8
Tonight - Mainly clear.
9pm: 2
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 9
Slight risk of flurries or rain/snow mix overnight.
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 7
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 6
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow or rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 4
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 7
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to winter
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, while the two countries signalled some optimism for negotiations to end the war.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Texas family seeks justice as attackers in son's killing face new trial in Greece
The family of 22-year-old American Bakari Henderson, who was killed by a group of men in Greece five years ago, hopes a retrial of his attackers will provide them with a sense of justice.
How a man wanted for homeless killings in 2 U.S. cities got caught
A man wanted for shooting homeless men in two U.S. cities was caught after a series of events that was triggered when a detective from one of the cities saw a post on social media about news from the other city.
'Complete change in our quality of life': Long COVID a burden for many Canadians
Two years after the pandemic hit, Canadians with long COVID say they often feel frustrated as they grapple with the long-term effects of the virus. Experts, meanwhile, say Canada lacks a centralized system of data collection that could help study and treat the condition.
CRA looked to resume collection efforts in full ahead of tax season, documents show
The federal minister in charge of the Canada Revenue Agency was told after the election that the agency planned to go full speed on collecting debts just in time for tax season.
State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
A Russian woman who burst into a state TV studio to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin told Reuters she was worried for her safety and hoped her protest would open Russians' eyes to propaganda.
Calgary
-
2 Okotoks homes destroyed in fire fuelled by strong wind
Emergency crews in Okotoks were called to a fire that damaged three homes on Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate hit 5.7 per cent in February amid broad-based price increases: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February, its highest level since August 1991 and the second straight month over 5 per cent.
-
Brian Jean back in the Alberta legislature after claiming byelection win
The man working to swipe Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s job took a big step toward that ultimate goal Tuesday night, winning a byelection while carrying the United Conservative Party flag.
Saskatoon
-
Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada
A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
Regina
-
Police investigating man's death in south Regina
A man's death in south Regina has prompted an investigation by Regina police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
-
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees
Though the air raid sirens shatter his rest, Canadian fisherman Lex Brukovskiy says he's feeling a sense of calm being back in Ukraine to help his war-ravaged homeland.
-
Halifax employers prepare for the lifting of COVID-19 mandates Monday
As more mandates are set to lift on Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality is looking to bring all of its workforce back to the office.
-
New routes revitalize Maritime airports
A number of regional, national and international routes are returning to Maritime airports.
Toronto
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
This Ontario long-term care home still hasn't had a single case of COVID-19
A long-term care home in Ontario has been able to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to any of its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Dawson College students in Quebec City to demand government reconsider expansion project
Members of the Dawson student union are in Quebec City to present a petition that demands the provincial government reverse its decision not to allocate $200 million to the expansion of Dawson College.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
-
Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end
The girl's family says the attack was unprovoked while she was walking home from school in the city's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville residents disappointed by removal of trees near local school
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told several residents a large portion of trees would be cleared out before April 15 to accommodate a new play area at Westwind Public School on Hartsmere Drive.
-
Harvey the cat recovering at Ottawa Humane Society following emergency surgery
Harvey the cat still has more lives left after a serious injury brought him to the Ottawa Humane Society.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
Fog likely to reduce visibility to zero in areas of Waterloo-Wellington
A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 booster policy for teens causing confusion
Manitoba’s policy for COVID-19 booster shots for youth ages 12 to 17 is leading to confusion for some parents.
-
Winnipeg couple preparing to welcome family members fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine
A Winnipeg couple who immigrated to Canada themselves are now preparing to help displaced family members fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman considering legal action over vet bill after off-leash dog attack
A Surrey, B.C., woman says she was left with a hefty vet bill after her puppy was attacked by two large, off-leash dogs and now she is considering taking the owners of those animals to court to recover the costs.
-
B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner's office finds
The office of British Columbia's privacy commissioner has found that federal political parties are subject to the province's Personal Information Protection Act, a decision that experts say opens the door for a level of independent oversight not currently in place when it comes understanding how the parties use personal data.
-
Local Ukrainians outraged as Soviet flag flies from boat at Vancouver marina
A flag of the Soviet Union hanging from a boat at a Vancouver marina has local Ukrainians demanding action from the city.
Vancouver Island
-
'All I heard was my sister screaming': Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in brazen home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 4th consecutive day
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported across British Columbia on Tuesday, marking four days since a pandemic death was recorded in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Canadian warship intercepts, destroys shipment of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has intercepted and destroyed approximately 800 kilograms of cocaine found aboard a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.