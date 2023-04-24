Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Monday, showers and breezy Tuesday

Mild afternoons and some occasional showers in Edmonton this week.

Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening look to be the most likely timeframs for showers.

Today - a "mix of sun & cloud" and light wind. We should be up around 10 or 11 degrees by noon and into the mid teens this afternoon.

Showers (and possibly a few lightning strikes) will develop in the foothills this afternoon and track east this evening.

It looks like Red Deer will get some of that precipitation tonight.

The Edmonton region gets some increasing cloud overnight with a slight risk of a shower early Tuesday morning.

If you're planning on heading downtown for Tuesday's Oilers game, prepare for cloudy & breezy conditions with a risk of some wet weather.

A low pressure system will track across northern Alberta Tuesday bringing some mixed precip to northern AB (most areas will get rain, but some wet snow is possible).

There's no guarantee that Edmonton gets hit with showers in the afternoon. But...there's a very good chance that we'll see at least SOME shower activity in the area in the afternoon.

It looks like it might push through in the early afternoon and then clear out in the evening. However, timing on that precip is a little uncertain at this point, we should have a better handle on it tomorrow morning.

Temperature-wise: we're in the low teens for a daytime high, but that may could early in the afternoon (depending on when the showers roll in).

Mid-teen daytime highs for Wed/Thu with another chance of some showers Wednesday evening in the Edmonton region.

NW AB gets some showers or periods of rain Wednesday afternoon.

Warming up as we head into the weekend - daytime highs near 20 for Fri/Sat/Sun in the Edmonton area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.

High: 15

Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower early in the morning.

70% chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20