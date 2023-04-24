Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Monday, showers and breezy Tuesday
Mild afternoons and some occasional showers in Edmonton this week.
Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening look to be the most likely timeframs for showers.
Today - a "mix of sun & cloud" and light wind. We should be up around 10 or 11 degrees by noon and into the mid teens this afternoon.
Showers (and possibly a few lightning strikes) will develop in the foothills this afternoon and track east this evening.
It looks like Red Deer will get some of that precipitation tonight.
The Edmonton region gets some increasing cloud overnight with a slight risk of a shower early Tuesday morning.
If you're planning on heading downtown for Tuesday's Oilers game, prepare for cloudy & breezy conditions with a risk of some wet weather.
A low pressure system will track across northern Alberta Tuesday bringing some mixed precip to northern AB (most areas will get rain, but some wet snow is possible).
There's no guarantee that Edmonton gets hit with showers in the afternoon. But...there's a very good chance that we'll see at least SOME shower activity in the area in the afternoon.
It looks like it might push through in the early afternoon and then clear out in the evening. However, timing on that precip is a little uncertain at this point, we should have a better handle on it tomorrow morning.
Temperature-wise: we're in the low teens for a daytime high, but that may could early in the afternoon (depending on when the showers roll in).
Mid-teen daytime highs for Wed/Thu with another chance of some showers Wednesday evening in the Edmonton region.
NW AB gets some showers or periods of rain Wednesday afternoon.
Warming up as we head into the weekend - daytime highs near 20 for Fri/Sat/Sun in the Edmonton area.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.
High: 15
Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: 9
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower early in the morning.
70% chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 13
Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the evening.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 20
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 20
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it is parting ways with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
Auditor general won't review Trudeau Foundation donations, says it's out of scope
The office of the federal auditor general says it will not investigate private donations received by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, despite a letter from the board's chair requesting an audit.
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
-
Lethbridge woman accused of hitting 2 pedestrians, killing 1
Lethbridge police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash in January that killed one person and badly injured another.
-
Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting
A man was shot in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge late Sunday night, officials said.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Teacher and student were injured in La Loche high school assault, police say
Police are sharing more details concerning a violent assault at a high school in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon liquor store thieves allegedly used a Pontiac Sunfire as getaway car
Two people were taken into custody following a string of liquor store robberies in the span of a week, Saskatoon police say.
Regina
-
16-year-old Regina boy dies after being struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Local Regina businesses show off 'coworking' concept with new location
'Co-working' has become popular across the country. The practice of entrepreneurs renting individual offices side by side and sharing common space and boardrooms has recently been used by two well known Regina businesses.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Toronto
-
Pharmacist ran $6.5M scheme against AstraZeneca before allegedly fleeing Canada, ruling finds
A Toronto pharmacist's license has been revoked after a disciplinary committee found he ran an 'aggressive scheme to defraud' AstraZeneca of almost $7 million before allegedly fleeing the country.
-
New details emerge in case of missing Markham lawyer who vanished without a trace
A lawyer who went missing nearly two months ago while embroiled in a number of legal battles may have been met with foul play, police say.
-
'Avoid the area': Reports of armed person in Oshawa prompts police warning
Reports of an armed person in Oshawa have prompted police to issue a warning for people to avoid the area.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with murder in 67-year-old woman's death south of Montreal
A 43-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found at a home south of Montreal.
-
Ville-Marie encampment eviction delayed again, work to start while campers remain
Homeless people living under Montreal’s Ville-Marie overpass have been given an extension on a previous eviction notice, allowing campers to stay put at least until the summer.
-
Duhaime trying to force Caire to resign over CAQ's third link reversal
The pressure is mounting on CAQ minister Eric Caire. The Conservative leader, Eric Duhaime, wants to force him to leave his seat because his government retreated on the third link.
Ottawa
-
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
-
Crash on Highway 417 causes diesel spill
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided in the westbound lanes of the highway near Moodie Drive at around 10:15 a.m. The crash punctured the dump truck's diesel tank.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No explosive found after University of Guelph buildings evacuated for bomb threat
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat. In a media release issued at 3:08 p.m., Guelph police said no explosive device was found.
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
-
One person sent to hospital after assault at RV park near Guelph
One person has been taken to hospital with what police call “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after an assault at an RV park west of Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
Kapuskasing suspect charged with impaired driving, drug trafficking
A complaint about a possible impaired driver in Kapuskasing led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
-
Sault police charge man stabbed at arena with attempted murder
New details are coming to light about a violent incident at GFL Memorial Gardens last month over an alleged stolen bike that resulted in one man being stabbed, another being hit by a vehicle and both being charged.
-
Police say Espanola suspect blocked train tracks with stolen transport
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old suspect is facing charges after a stolen tractor-trailer blocked the train tracks in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.
Winnipeg
-
'You want to get angry': Manitoba man in critical condition after overdose on tainted drugs in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in connection with Main Street assault
A Winnipeg man is facing a manslaughter charge after an alleged assault earlier this month resulted in a man dying in hospital.
-
Transit association says more police, security needed on city buses, trains
Cities need to hire more security officers for their transit systems and give them more power to curb dangerous behaviour on trains and buses, the Canadian Urban Transit Association said Monday as it published a list of recommendations to respond to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested, released with conditions, police say
The man suspected of stabbing a fellow passenger on the SkyTrain in Surrey earlier this month has been arrested and released on conditions, according to transit police.
-
Weeks after decampment of Hastings Street started, 12 people moved indoors: city
In the weeks since efforts to dismantle a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside ramped up, the city says three people have been housed and nine have accepted referral to shelter.
-
Fire engulfs abandoned home in East Vancouver
The cause of an explosive house fire in East Vancouver Sunday night is under investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
'No stone left unturned': Campbell River man sentenced for possessing child pornography
A 66-year-old Campbell River man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison, plus years of probation, after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
-
Parental rights see 'significant win' in B.C. court, commissioner says
British Columbia's human rights commissioner says a court decision about workplace discrimination involving the mother of a young child is “a significant win for gender equality.”
-
Nanaimo RCMP arrest 3, seize drugs, weapons in traffic stop
Three people were arrested in Nanaimo last week after a search of their vehicle during a traffic stop turned up a large quantity of pills, cash and weapons, including a hunting knife and a tactical shotgun.