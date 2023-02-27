Josh Classen's forecast: Warm month ends on a cool note

Cooler, but not COLD in the Edmonton region this week.

Temperatures moderated this past weekend with highs of -6 C Saturday and -8 C Sunday.

That put end end to a string of three consecutive days with highs in the -20s.

We'll see a daytime high in the -5 C range today with some sunshine and light wind.

A bit cooler tomorrow with a morning temperature in the -15 C to -20 C range and a daytime high near -9 C.

The average daytime high for Edmonton in late February is -2 C. So...we'll end the month with a lengthy string of cooler-than-average days.

That's a big flip from how we started the month.

Edmonton has had 14 above-average days this month (including 13 days above 0 C).

But...we'll end the month with 11 below-average days (including nine consecutive to end the month).

March brings a couple warm days, but it doesn't look like it'll be a sustained warm-up.

We'll have a push of warm air coming in late Wednesday and temperatures should be a few degrees above 0 C Thursday afternoon.

Near 0 C on Friday, but cooling again by Sunday. Long-range outlook has daytime highs in the -7 C to -11 C range for next week.

Precipitation outlook:

Flurries/light snow in central and north-central Alberta Tuesday night. Most areas won't see anything more than a dusting.

But... 1-2 cm is possible in a few spots.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: -5

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -13

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow in the afternoon & evening.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -9

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3