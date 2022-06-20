Josh Classen's forecast: Warm (not hot) start to summer

The week ahead features warm temperatures (except for Thursday) and is punctuated by an occasional shower risk.

AND...the Summer Solstice is Tuesday, the "longest" day of the year and the official start of summer.

We won't be setting any records this week, but the first two days of the season should be in the low 20s.

Thursday and Friday turn cooler with a good chance of rain on Thursday.

In fact, speaking of rain...pretty much every day this week has "a chance" of a shower or thunderstorm.

BUT...that doesn't mean it's going to rain all day, every day this week.

Thursday's the day with the highest probability of a heavy, steady rain.

That might start as early as late Wednesday night, or it might start midday Thursday.

Either way, plan for Thursday to be cooler and wetter.

Today, tomorrow and Wednesday will be a lot like this past weekend.

There were parts of the Edmonton region that got hit with some spotty showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise had a decent weekend.

There were other parts of the area that got completely missed and had way more sun than clouds this past weekend.

Such is the nature of isolated shower and thunderstorm activity in summer. Yes, there may be a shower-risk in the forecast and...yes...it may hit parts of the city.

But, in many instances, it misses as many neighbourhoods as it hits.

Even last Friday night/Saturday morning, only a few parts of the Edmonton region got the expected storms.

Large parts of the city got nothing (and all the severe storms steered their way through areas to the south and east of Edmonton).

So, keep that in mind when you're seeing rain icons on every day of the forecast or hearing other people talking about rain all week.

Yes, there's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm (mostly later in the day today, tomorrow, Wednesday).

BUT...I think most of the city will miss out on any meaningful precipitation today and Tuesday. Areas that do get hit, shouldn't have it last for long.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-day shower.

High: 21

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 20

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds. 30% chance of a late-afternoon or evening shower and/or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Increasing afternoon cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20