Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s for the rest of the week in the Edmonton region.

Could see a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms in the area this afternoon.

That said, MOST of today will be dry and warm.

We had some small thunderstorm cells develop overnight in southwest Edmonton and near Spruce Grove/Devon.

There have also been a couple light showers in parts of the region early this morning.

We'll be under a "mix of sun and cloud" for most of the day with another chance for some precipitation this afternoon (especially mid-afternoon).

There'll be two areas of focus for shower/thunderstorm development today. One will be across the northern Alberta, especially in the Fort McMurray region.

The other region we'll watch is the foothills. Some of those cells will move east into the Edmonton/Red Deer region

The risk of severe storms doesn't look overly high. But, one or two storms may turn severe and produce large hail and powerful gusts.

Most (possibly all) of the showers and thunderstorms will stay south of Edmonton.

But...there's definitely a chance of seeing some of that action over parts of the city before the afternoon is out.

Sunshine takes over for Wednesday/Thursday and then...another risk of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night.

Looking ahead to the weekend: I don't have a chance of precipitation in the forecast (for now). We'll see how the setup develops.

You could argue that Saturday night could bring a shower or thunderstorm to the area. But, I'll hold off on adding that the forecast for now.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 25

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm in the evening/overnight.

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27