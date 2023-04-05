Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell just around the corner
One more day of mild (but cooler-than-average) temperatures for the Edmonton region.
We'll be back to average Thursday. Then...highs in the 10 to 15 C range for Friday/Saturday and mid-teen highs Sunday/Monday in the city.
Today: a lot like yesterday. Some sun, some cloud. Temperatures around -5 C this morning and hitting 0 C by noon with a high of 5 or 6 C.
We might see a few scattered pockets of flurries again in parts of central and northern Alberta this afternoon, but nothing significant.
There are some hints that we might be in for some rain or heavier snow in north-central Alberta (and possibly Edmonton) late Monday/early Tuesday of next week.
So...that's something worth keeping an eye on. We MIGHT come out of a really warm Easter weekend and then get blasted with some snow Monday night.
BUT...it's a little too early to get too concerned. We'll have more details on that potential in the coming days, it's a pretty low risk as of right now.
Until then, enjoy another mild day today and then the incoming warming trend.
Edmonton's only had two double-digit days so far this year (on the plus side). We hit 10 C on March 22 and 11 C on March 23.
We should get at least four (maybe five) consecutive days of 10+ C in the city and this weekend will be our first taste of teen temperatures.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.
High: 5
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: -1
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 7
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 10
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 16
Monday - Partly cloudy. Increasing late-day cloud.
30% chance of evening showers.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14
