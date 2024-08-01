Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to August, but cooler air is coming

July is done and the extreme heat is in the rear view mirror as well.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average today and Thursday in Edmonton, but no hotter than the upper 20s.

Wednesday hit 30.0 C, marking the 11th day of 30.0 C or hotter in that month. That's a record for the most 30-degree days in one month in Edmonton.

July also set seven daily records highs. There's zero chance we'll get even close to record highs in the first week of August.

Temperatures will settle into the mid-20s for the weekend and then highs drop to the 19 to 23 C range for most of next week.

Northern Alberta has a good chance of seeing some thunderstorms today and storms may also fire up in the foothills later this afternoon.

But, we're not anticipating anything of that action in or around the Edmonton area.

Friday night could be a different story with a chance of some showers pushing through the area late Friday night and/or early Saturday morning.

Long weekend outlook:

We have a couple chances for precipitation through the long weekend. Saturday morning, Sunday evening and then Monday (especially in the morning) are the most likely timeframes.

It won't be a complete washout for the weekend, but we'll likely get at least SOME shower or thunderstorm activity over one or all of those three days.

Saturday afternoon should be dry and warm with partly cloudy skies.

Most of Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud with afternoon temperatures getting to around 24 C. Cloudcover will increase late Sunday and there's that shower/thunderstorm risk for the evening/late-night.

There may be some showers lingering in the area early Monday morning, but I think Monday afternoon should be mostly dry...just cooler (high near 20 C) and more cloud than sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 28

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening. 30% chance of overnight showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - 40% chance of showers early in the morning. Then...Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the evening.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - 40% chance of showers in the morning, then Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21