Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, cooldown starts tomorrow

Edmonton has a good chance to hit 20 C for the second time in 2022.

But, just like the last time we hit 20 in early April, we'll follow it up with a cooling trend.

Temperatures slip back to the 10-14 C range for a high Friday and we'll be in the 5-10 range Sun/Mon.

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some increasing cloud this afternoon.

Wind will pick up later today with gusts near 40 km/h this afternoon.

Then, a good chance of showers and possibly some heavier rain tonight.

It looks like the best bet is through the overnight period, but there could be showers earlier in the evening as well.

Cloudy with showers/periods of rain on Friday and temperatures not moving much.

We'll start the day around 9 C and it likely won't get much warmer than 11 or 12 for a high.

I think we're starting to get a better handle on the low pressure system that'll be the main driver behind the forecast.

We've had some wild swings in expected precip amounts/timing and temperatures.

But...it looks like we'll PROBABLY see that system move into NE Alberta by Saturday when it becomes a stacked low (surface low with an upper level low above it).

Edmonton gets a "mix of sun & cloud" for Saturday with a chance of some scattered showers and then cloudy with a chance of a few showers Sunday.

Monday (at this point) likely has some snow, possibly a rain/snow mix.

The heavier, steadier precip looks like it'll be in northern AB with rain changing over to snow at some point in the day or Saturday evening.

Snow will continue across northern Alberta Sunday/Monday with several centimetres possible in the Peace Country, Slave Lake, High Level and Fort McMurray regions.

Temperatures will return to average (mid teens) in Edmonton on Wednesday of next week.

But, we're in for some chilly days through the Mother's Day weekend and into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - 70% chance of showers this evening and overnight.

9pm: 16

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12