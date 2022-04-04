Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today turning stormy tonight

Get set for a big change to the weather pattern starting this evening.

A low-pressure system will develop in western Alberta today.

It'll generate gusty wind and precipitation as it crashes eastward across the province.

Ahead of that, another warm day for Edmonton and area.

We had highs of 10 C and 12 C in the city this past weekend. Looks like we should get to around 12 C again today.

The precipitation moves in this evening and starts as rain before flipping to wet snow overnight.

Snow will likely continue through Tuesday morning.

Accumulation is possible, especially on grassy or snow-covered areas.

Most roads should be warm enough that the snow will mostly melt on contact.

Blowing snow will probably be the bigger issue. Gusts in the 50-70 km/h range are expected tonight.

AND...it'll probably continue to gust in the 50 km/h hour range for much of Tuesday.

So, expect significantly reduced visibility on area highways with the blowing snow.

South of Edmonton, the wind's expected to be even stronger. Wind warnings are in effect from Leduc/Camrose south through Red Deer and down to Brooks.

Damaging gusts in the 90 km/h range are anticipated tonight and Tuesday morning.

We're also in for a brief cooldown. Temperatures will likely top out in the 5 C to 7 C range in Edmonton on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, we're closer to 10 C.

Thursday/Friday should be double-digit days with a high in the teens Friday (and possible Thursday too).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Periods of rain this evening, turning to snow overnight.

Wind becoming WNW 20 with gusts in the 50 to 70 km/h range.

9pm: 6

Tuesday - Cloudy with periods of wet snow. A bit of accumulation possible, mainly on grassy or snow-covered areas.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 50

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud late in the day.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9