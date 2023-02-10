Josh Classen's forecast: Warm weekend, turning cooler next week

The warm spell continues for a few more days with afternoon highs near 5 degrees today, this weekend and Monday.

However, it IS still February and we knew this wouldn't go on forever. Cooler air looks set to drop in on Tuesday.

At this point, it doesn't look like a deep freeze, but it WILL be a BIG drop in temperature.

Edmonton's looking to be about 10 degrees colder, which puts daytime highs around -5 for a few days.

Again - not FREEZING...but back closer to average.

Looking FURTHER out - there could be another drop in temperature for the week of Feb. 20-24. It's a long ways off and the pattern could change. But, the GEM Ensemble is projecting highs in the -10 to -15 range and lows in the -20s.

So...we'll see how that plays out and continue to update that outlook in the coming days.

As for precipitation - it's an active day across northern Alberta with freezing rain and rain/snow mix in the NW. Snow has moved into the Fort McMurray region and will stick around all day.

Freezing rain warnings are still in effect (as of 6:45 this morning) for the Peace River and Wabasca Lk regions.

A Snowfall warning is in place for the Fort McMurray region with 10-15 cm of snow expected.

That will all pass well to the north of the Edmonton region. The next best chance for precipitation in the Edmonton region comes late Monday as the aforementioned cooler air starts to drop in.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming a bit breezy this afternoon.

Wind: W 10-20 km/h.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -5

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -5