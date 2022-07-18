Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a chance of scattered precipitation

We'll continue our run of above-average temperatures through at least the next 10 days, probably right to the end of July.

Six of the past seven days in Edmonton have had a daytime high above 25 C and we should see at least nine of the next 10 days getting above 25 C (maybe even all 10 days).

Today and tuesday will feature a CHANCE of precipitation in the Edmonton region. But, after that...it looks fairly sunny and storm-free.

Today's focus will be in southern Alberta.

Tuesday's precipitation focus will be in northern Alberta.

So, neither system is targetting the Edmonton area.

It's midday or around 6 p.m. that we might see a shower and/or thunderstorm pop up in the area today.

Most of the day will just be "partly cloudy" with an afternoon high near 27 C.

Some clouds sweep across northwestern Alberta late this evening and then off into northeastern Alberta by early Tuesday morning.

There MIGHT be a few showers with those clouds. It's a better chance for areas north of Edmonton to see some of that moisture overnight.

But, parts of the city might get a little sprinkle overnight.

The better chance will be Tuesday afternoon/early evening for some scattered showers and/or thunderstorms to sweep through from northwest to southeast.

Again: far from a guarantee...but...a chance.

Long-range outlook: Sunny and hot for the end of this week and the coming weekend.

Highs in the 27 to 31 C range for Thursday-Sunday.

Next week is also shaping up hot: highs in the 28 to 32 C range for Monday-Friday next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm midday and/or this afternoon.

High: 27

Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight. Slight risk of a spotty shower overnight.

9pm: 23

Tuesday - Clearing in morning. Partly cloudy in the afteroon with a 30% chance of a late-day shower and/or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm in the evening/overnight.

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28