Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms

An unsettled pattern headlines the forecast for the first half of this week.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in central and north-central Alberta today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's storm prediction centre meteorologists have a "moderate" risk of severe storms for areas within about 150 km of the Yellowhead highway from the Saskatchewan border west to around Evansburg.

That includes the Edmonton area.

Storms developing later today could produce damaging wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and localized downpours.

Exactly WHERE those storms will hit hardest and how much rain any given area might get is TBD.

As is always the case with showers and storms, some spots will get hit with heavy rain (and possibly some hail), while other nearby areas get very little or no moisture.

AND...more areas will get missed by the storms (especially the severe storms) than will get hit.

In Edmonton, morning sun will give way to some clouds this afternoon and a very good chance of some showers and/or a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening.

Temperatures are forecast to hit the mid 20s early this afternoon, but today's high will depend on when and if the precipitation moves in.

If it hits earlier, we may only get to 22 or 23 C. If it holds off until later, 24 or 25 C is likely.

Air quality is forecast to be in the "low to moderate" risk range through the day with AQHI readings of 3 or 4.

Tuesday shapes up the same: sunshine in the morning, clouds increasing through the afternoon and a good chance of some showers and/or thunderstorms moving through the area.

Wednesday: same story.

Daytime highs will likely "only" get to the low 20s Tuesday and Wednesday in the city.

Long range outlook has some hot and sunny weather developing through the weekend and into next week.

Mid-20 daytime highs Saturday and Sunday and then mid to upper 20 highs next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

70% chance a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Wind: SW 10-20 this morning, becoming NE 15-20 this afternoon (except stronger near showers/storms)

High: 24

Tonight - 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 18

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of an afternoon shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24