EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer air rolls back in

    wxblog Dec. 12 2023

    Afternoon temperatures in Edmonton hovered around -5 C most of Monday. But, we'll be back above 0 C by this afternoon.

    The brief "cooldown" is behind us and although temperatures will peak Wednesday, we're still expecting highs above 0 C through the weekend.

    An upper ridge will ripple across the prairies in the coming days and even as it fades a bit towards the end of the week, we don't really expect any "cold" air to dive in.

    In fact, the upper pattern wobbles between warm and mild over the next five to seven days (and perhaps longer).

    Sunny with a few clouds through the day in the Edmonton area and across most of the rest of central Alberta.

    Temperatures topping out a degree or two above 0 C.

    Wednesday should hit a high around 5 C with some increasing afternoon cloud.

    Thursday still looks like the ONLY chance of precipitation for the Edmonton region this week. AND...it's a SLIGHT risk.

    Precipitation-type looks variable early Thursday. This could be a shower (possibly freezing) OR some wet flurries.

    IF we get anything at all, it's not expected to be a significant amount.

    Further south, there's a much better chance of some wet snow in the Red Deer area Thursday.

    Beyond Thursday, we settle into a period of partly cloudy skies and mornings around -5 C and afternoons a degree or three above 0 C in Edmonton.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mainly sunny.

    High: 2

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: -2

     

    Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 5

     

    Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower/wet snow early in the morning.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 1

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 3

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 1

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau's Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News