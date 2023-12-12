Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer air rolls back in

Afternoon temperatures in Edmonton hovered around -5 C most of Monday. But, we'll be back above 0 C by this afternoon.

The brief "cooldown" is behind us and although temperatures will peak Wednesday, we're still expecting highs above 0 C through the weekend.

An upper ridge will ripple across the prairies in the coming days and even as it fades a bit towards the end of the week, we don't really expect any "cold" air to dive in.

In fact, the upper pattern wobbles between warm and mild over the next five to seven days (and perhaps longer).

Sunny with a few clouds through the day in the Edmonton area and across most of the rest of central Alberta.

Temperatures topping out a degree or two above 0 C.

Wednesday should hit a high around 5 C with some increasing afternoon cloud.

Thursday still looks like the ONLY chance of precipitation for the Edmonton region this week. AND...it's a SLIGHT risk.

Precipitation-type looks variable early Thursday. This could be a shower (possibly freezing) OR some wet flurries.

IF we get anything at all, it's not expected to be a significant amount.

Further south, there's a much better chance of some wet snow in the Red Deer area Thursday.

Beyond Thursday, we settle into a period of partly cloudy skies and mornings around -5 C and afternoons a degree or three above 0 C in Edmonton.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 2

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -2

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower/wet snow early in the morning.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1