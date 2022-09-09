Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and sunnier for the weekend

We're off to a crisp start across central and northern Alberta this morning. AND...Saturday morning will be cool as well.

BUT...the afternoons will get back close to 20 C today and into the mid to upper 20s Saturday and Sunday.

Back to that in a moment...first, let's look at this morning:

A lot of spots are in the 1 C to 5 C degree range. High Level has slipped a degree below 0 C.

Even in the Edmonton region, EIA is only 2 or 3 degrees above 0 C.

(Although, that station always reads a bit cooler than surrounding stations, but...that's a discussion for another day.)

Most of the backyard and official weather stations in and around Edmonton are getting morning lows in the 4 to 7 C range.

It appears the official "downtown" station at Blatchford will end up with a morning low of 7 C.

That makes this morning's temperature the coolest since July 3 in Edmonton (which is the last time we hit 7 C).

In fact, today is just the sixth time below 9 C since June 1.

That's only six times in 101 days.

(Note: Yesterday was the fifth day with a low below 9 C, but that low came late last night, not in the morning).

We'll probably be in the 5 to 9 C range pretty consistently for the next week (and that's right around average).

KUDOS to Rolf Campbell and his @YEG_Weather twitter account for digging up this stat:

Edmonton's string of 98 consecutive days above 7 C ended this morning (low of 6.8 C at Blatchford).

That's a RECORD for most consecutive days above 7 C. The previous record was 95 days in 2006.

1988 had 85 straight days above 7 C.

EVERY other year since the late 1880s had had fewer than 80 consecutive days above 7 C.

When you look at it that way, this was an EXTREMELY rare event (even though 7 C is kind of an arbitrary number).

OK, back to the forecast:

A nice upper ridge is working it's way in from the west over the next few days.

That bubble of warmer air aloft forces the jetstream well to the north and provides us with some sun and warmer-than-average temperatures for the weekend.

We'll see mainly sunny skies across much of the province today with highs near 20 C in the Edmonton region and across much of central Alberta.

Saturday should get to around 25 C by late afternoon and Sunday is trending a degree or two hotter.

The Ridge won't last forever. Surface temperatures slip a bit Monday (back to the low 20s in Edmonton).

THEN...a chance of some showers Tuesday as cooler air moves in aloft.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures should be in the low 20s for afternoon highs all of next week (with the possible exception of Tuesday, depending on the rain).

The 30-year average high for Sept. 9 to 16 in Edmonton is 18 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 19

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 13

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22