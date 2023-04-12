Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer, sunnier and just a slight risk of a spotty late-day shower
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on tap for the Edmonton region today after a slow steady rain brought 8 to 15 mm of precipitation to the area Monday.
The flip to wet snow came too late in the day for most areas to pick up any significant accumulation of snow, although areas just south and west of the city did get a couple centimetres.
With temperatures slightly below 0 C early this morning, there are some slick spots on sidewalks and roads but that shouldn't last long. Once the sun comes up, that'll all just turn wet quickly.
Temperatures should bounce back to around 10 C this afternoon with sunny skies giving way to partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon.
We have some cooler air aloft and that'll help produce some brief, spotty showers in parts of central and north-central Alberta late this afternoon.
AND...it'll be a similar situation tomorrow and Friday.
The next upper ridge (warmer air aloft) comes in through the weekend which should give us mainly sunny skies for the weekend.
We'll see morning temperatures a degree or two below 0 C Thursday and Friday morning. But, that changes this weekend and daytime highs are set to high the 15-20 C range for both Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy. Chance of a few brief, scattered showers in the area late this afternoon.
High: 10
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 1
Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 11
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 16
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 18
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
BREAKING | Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert’s counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
opinion | Should you fight an eviction?
Arriving home to a notice to vacate on your front door can be devastating, to say the least. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some instances when you should consider fighting an eviction and explains how an eviction could affect your credit rating.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Cuts could be coming to your kids' classrooms: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is warning that cuts could be headed for the classroom.
Regina
-
Sask. family frustrated with lack of pediatric gastroenterologists in province
A Saskatchewan family left for Alberta on Tuesday to seek medical care for their child, an eight-year-old boy who had been a patient at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon with a stomach ailment.
-
Police believed Regina mother accused in death of son had something to hide
Regina police officers believed Chelsea Whitby had something to hide in the weeks following the death of her 18-month-old son, Emerson.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
Atlantic
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
Toronto
-
Toronto to foot bill for 2026 World Cup while MLSE profits
The City of Toronto is going to foot the bill for the FIFA World Cup while its partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment stands to make millions without taking on any risk in hosting the global competition.
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
-
Police investigating double shooting in Vaughan
Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
'It was hell:' Ukrainian family safe in Quebec after surviving Russian airstrikes
Aurika Olkhova says she still can't believe that she and her two daughters made it out of Ukraine alive after enduring weeks of bombing by the Russian army in the city of Mariupol — including at the maternity hospital. Now safe in Quebec, working at a veterinary clinic, and her daughters learning French at school, Olkhova is telling her story.
-
After 60 years, The Suburban is ending door-to-door delivery
It's the end of an era for The Suburban, a weekly newspaper serving Montreal's English-speaking community since 1963. On Wednesday, the paper announced it would no longer be delivered door-to-door. Editor Beryl Wajsman said the decision to end the service was "forced upon" The Suburban thanks to upcoming changes in municipal bylaws regarding flyer deliveries.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Debate on tax grant for airport hotel comes to Ottawa council after tied committee vote
Ottawa city councillors will be discussing a proposal to give a tax break to a private company that wants to build a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport; a plan that does not have the mayor's stamp of approval.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Police investigating after firearm reportedly brandished at vehicle
Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after a weapons incident was reported Wednesday morning.
-
Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Waterloo’s Matt Onuska has signed an amateur tryout agreement and served as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Firefighters called to Sudbury Community Arena on Wednesday morning
Firefighters were called to Sudbury Community Arena downtown for a small blaze Wednesday morning.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau to visit Manitoba on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Manitoba on Wednesday as he promotes the government’s new budget.
-
Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win over Wild
The Winnipeg Jets have found their groove just in time, after stumbling through much of the winter.
-
'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
Vancouver
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
Cleaning company founder apologizes for 'unintended delayed payments'
The founder of a B.C.-based cleaning company is apologizing following CTV News' reporting that numerous contractors were not compensated for their work.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria tourism industry hopeful inflation doesn’t curb cruise spending
Victoria’s tourism economy is banking on thousands of cruise ship visitors – like the 1,800 who arrived on the season’s first ship Tuesday – to spend a pretty penny while they're in the B.C. capital this season.
-
Victoria police help bylaw officers clear homeless encampment, some vow to return
On Tuesday morning, along the 600-block of Princess Avenue in downtown Victoria, bylaw officers – accompanied by Victoria police officers –moved to clear a homeless encampment.
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.