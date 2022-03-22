Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)

Temperatures are set to go places they haven't gone in months in Edmonton.

We've hit 10.2 C and we've had a pair of 9.7 C days in 2022.

But, we're looking for highs of 12 C and 15 C today and tomorrow in the city.

The last time it hit 15 C was back on Oct. 26.

The double-digit temperatures won't last all week.

A cold front will crash across the province from the northwest to the southeast late Wednesday.

That'll bring some showers and/or wet snow to northwestern Alberta in the afternoon.

The Edmonton region and surrounding areas get a chance of showers Wednesday evening, possibly turning to wet snow overnight. (No significant accumulation expected.)

East-central Alberta gets a rain/snow mix Thursday morning.

By Thursday, we're back to a high in the 6 C to 9 C range in Edmonton.

Closer to 5 C for a high on Friday.

The weekend is shaping up cooler (high in the 0 C to 4 C range) with a chance of snow.

Both Saturday and Sunday have a chance of flurries or snow.

BUT... timing and amount are still uncertain. (More details later in the week)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 12

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Morning sun. Afternoon clouds.

60% chance of an evening shower, possibly turning to some wet flurries overnight.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4