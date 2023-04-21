Josh Classen's forecast: Warming for the weekend, but still cool today
A frost start to Friday with temperatures 3 to 6 C below zero across the Edmonton region.
We've even had a few scattered flurries NE of the city early this morning.
I can't completely rule out the risk of a few more isolated pockets of flurries later this morning. But, it won't be anything widespread and most areas won't get any precip.
For most of today, it'll be a "mix of sun & cloud." Temperatures should very similar to yesterday. We'll be just above zero by noon and around five degrees for the daytime high.
A milder westerly flow takes over for the weekend with afternoon temperatures bouncing back into double digits (and back to around average).
It'll be another frosty start to Saturday in the Edmonton area, but we should see a decent amount of sunshine and hit a high in the 10- to 14-degree range in the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday will likely hit the 12- to 15-degree range for afternoon highs.
Spring is a rough time for long-range forecasting. So, when you're looking at forecasts for beyond Sun/Mon...don't bet the house on them.
BUT...as of this morning, it's looking like we might see some showers Monday evening and then some showers or periods of heavier, steadier rain on Tuesday.
IF it really is raining through the day Tuesday, we'll probably be cooler than the 12-degree high that I'm putting in my forecast.
If that area of rain doesn't develop or misses the Edmonton region, we'll be warmer than 12.
(And...yes...I know...Game 5 Oilers/Kings is Tuesday in Edmonton. So, let's hope the pattern changes between now and next week.)
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 5
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 2
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 12
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 14
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers in the evening.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 12
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 13
