Josh Classen's forecast: Warming through the weekend and right into next week

It'll be a warm end to the month of January. Temperatures "only" made it to 0.0 C for a high Thursday.

BUT...it looks like we'll be back above zero this afternoon and daytime highs should be well above the freezing mark for the remainder of the month.

(although, there's only six days left in January if you count today)

A developing upper ridge is coming in for the weekend and should stick around into early next week.

The early indications are that the warmest temperatures will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Those three days are the best chance at hitting a double-digit high.

We'll be in the 6- to 11-degree range all three of those days.

Friday, Saturday and Wednesday won't be far behind that. Sunshine, light wind and a high around 3 C today.

Saturday and Wednesday should both be a handful of degrees above zero in the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will drop into the -5 to -10 range Saturday and then it looks like the LOWs will be warmer than the average high for late January.

The average high for this time of year is -5 C and it appears we'll be in the 0 C to -5 C range for morning lows Sunday-Wednesday.

Air quality improved a bit overnight. But, we may see it get a bit smoggy in Edmonton again today.

Anyone susceptible to poorer air quality should monitor conditions.

For most people, it won't pose much of a risk, although it may be a bit noticeable later today and possibly again Saturday.

No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton region in the coming days.

However, there's a risk of some rain/snow mix and possibly some patchy freezing rain in NW Alberta (Peace Country north to High Level) overnight tonight.

The end of the warm spell will probably come toward the end of next week.

BUT...there's a lot of uncertainty with how abrupt of a cooldown it'll be and just HOW cold it'll get.

At this point, it doesn't look like a "deep freeze." But, temperatures should at least get back to average by the first weekend of February.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 3

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6