EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend continues to ramp up

    wxblog Jan. 24 2024
    Share

    The warming trend continues through the rest of January and we'll soon see daytime highs back above the freezing mark.

    Up to now, Jan. 1 is the only day this month with a high above 0 C (it was 1.5 C that day).

    Edmonton averages 10 days with highs above 0 C in the month of January and although it doesn't look like we'll get to that mark this year, we'll be close.

    Despite the lengthy cold spell, we'll end up with seven or eight days above 0 C this month.

    Today might just be the last day with a sub-zero afternoon high.

    We'll be partly cloudy through most of the day and should get to -1 C for a high early this afternoon.

    I've bumped Thursday up to a high of 0 C and Friday up to a high of 3 C.

    It still looks like we'll be a handful of degrees above the freezing mark this weekend and somewhere in the 5-10 degree range for highs Monday/Tuesday.

    The warm spell will linger into the start of February. But, there are signs we'll see a cooldown starting around the Feb. 3 or 4. 

    How much cooler it gets is uncertain, but it doesn't look like a deep freeze.

     

    Precipitation outlook:

    No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area until next week.

    There's a chance of showers Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Fog patches this morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

    Light wind.

    High: -1

     

    Tonight - Cloudy.

    9pm: -6

     

    Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -10

    Afternoon High: 0

     

    Warming up in the evening.

    Temperature climbing to 3 degrees around midnight and then dropping.

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 3

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 6

     

    Monday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 8

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the three-year cruise fell apart

    In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.

    A list of mass killings in the United States this year

    The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened Sunday in Joliet, Illinois, where authorities say a 23-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing eight people and injuring a ninth person in suburban Chicago before fatally shooting himself during a later confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News