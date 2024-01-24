Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend continues to ramp up
The warming trend continues through the rest of January and we'll soon see daytime highs back above the freezing mark.
Up to now, Jan. 1 is the only day this month with a high above 0 C (it was 1.5 C that day).
Edmonton averages 10 days with highs above 0 C in the month of January and although it doesn't look like we'll get to that mark this year, we'll be close.
Despite the lengthy cold spell, we'll end up with seven or eight days above 0 C this month.
Today might just be the last day with a sub-zero afternoon high.
We'll be partly cloudy through most of the day and should get to -1 C for a high early this afternoon.
I've bumped Thursday up to a high of 0 C and Friday up to a high of 3 C.
It still looks like we'll be a handful of degrees above the freezing mark this weekend and somewhere in the 5-10 degree range for highs Monday/Tuesday.
The warm spell will linger into the start of February. But, there are signs we'll see a cooldown starting around the Feb. 3 or 4.
How much cooler it gets is uncertain, but it doesn't look like a deep freeze.
Precipitation outlook:
No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area until next week.
There's a chance of showers Wednesday or Thursday of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Fog patches this morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy.
Light wind.
High: -1
Tonight - Cloudy.
9pm: -6
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 0
Warming up in the evening.
Temperature climbing to 3 degrees around midnight and then dropping.
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 4
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 6
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 8
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend continues to ramp up
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down a military transport plane, killing 65 Ukrainian POWs aboard
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
Republican presidential candidates turn attention to border with Canada
With the Republican primary in New Hampshire underway, candidates are turning their attention to border security concerns – this time at the Canadian border.
Masks made by Canadian-owned firm to be used in U.S. prisoner execution, groups say
Justice advocacy groups say masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States.
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
How the three-year cruise fell apart
In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.
'Barbie' stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera don't hold back after the Academy snubs Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
The controversy of the Academy's snubbing of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie prompted two of the 'Barbie' film's stars, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, to speak out and convey their dismay at the cold shoulder from the Academy.
A list of mass killings in the United States this year
The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened Sunday in Joliet, Illinois, where authorities say a 23-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing eight people and injuring a ninth person in suburban Chicago before fatally shooting himself during a later confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.
-
New Bearspaw development up for debate at Rocky View County council
A new mixed-use development could bring hundreds of homes and stores to a community on the outskirts of Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
Sask. friends turn gutted plane into ice fishing shack
A group of ice fisherman in Saskatchewan have truly outdone themselves when it comes to their shack – taking their winter pastime to new heights.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Atlantic
-
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
-
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
-
Inquiry into P.E.I. councillor’s sign conduct to be held
A Prince Edward Island municipal councillor’s conduct and response to sanctions around a controversial sign will be the subject of an inquiry.
Toronto
-
Ontario father sends $5,000 for his son to stranger's bank account
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
-
Ryan Gosling calls out Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscar snubs
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling called out the Oscar snub of his “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in response to his own nomination.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
-
Fourth teachers' union narrowly approves FAE agreement
Members of a fourth union affiliated with the FAE have narrowly accepted the agreement in principle reached over the holidays with the Quebec government.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING ‘Prolonged period of freezing rain’ expected to hit Ottawa tonight, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 'Someone knows something': A look at 9 cold cases in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. are still investigating nearly a dozen major cold cases of suspected murders and disappearances. In an effort to find tips, the police service has launched a new cold cases webpage.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board rescheduling April PA Day due to solar eclipse risks
The Ottawa Catholic School Board is looking to reschedule its April professional activity due to the total solar eclipse, citing concerns about students looking at the sun during the "awe-inspiring event."
Kitchener
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
-
Snow and rain makes for messy conditions in Waterloo-Wellington
The weather station at the University of Waterloo says more than 8 cm of snowfall was recorded throughout the day Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Dangerous offender in Sudbury charged with more child exploitation charges
A Sudbury man deemed a dangerous offender, who has been barred from being around young people, is facing a list of new disturbing charges involving online child exploitation.
-
Ontario father sends $5,000 for his son to stranger's bank account
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
-
Nearly 2,000 blinds recalled in Canada due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada issued recalls for blinds from four companies over strangulation hazards in a matter of just two days.
Winnipeg
-
'I was disappointed': Backlog of health card applications cause for concern for Manitobans
A Manitoba health card holdup is leaving some with no other option but to pay out of pocket for medical care.
-
'A sandwich of ice': The Forks River Trail still closed due to mild weather
The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.
Vancouver
-
'I had a bad feeling about this building': Fire captain says SRO was under fire watch at time of deadly blaze
When a devastating fire burned through the Winters Hotel and killed two people, the Vancouver SRO was supposed to be on a 24-hour fire watch because of a blaze just days earlier.
-
So desperate for doctors, Colwood contemplates running health clinic itself
Construction of the Pure Medical Clinic in Colwood's Royal Bay neighbourhood has been complete since last October. It's ready for patients. All it needs is one key thing: doctors.
-
Petition launched to rebuild burned-down Port Coquitlam school
It’s been a painful few months for families of Hazel Trembath Elementary students since the Port Coquitlam school burned to the ground in a suspicious fire in mid-October. Now, there’s a push to ensure the school is actually rebuilt.
Vancouver Island
-
So desperate for doctors, Colwood contemplates running health clinic itself
Construction of the Pure Medical Clinic in Colwood's Royal Bay neighbourhood has been complete since last October. It's ready for patients. All it needs is one key thing: doctors.
-
B.C. doctors say pay boost for IUD insertions will reduce patient pain, waitlists
Women’s health physicians in B.C. say patients are receiving better care due to compensation changes around intrauterine device insertions.
-
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.