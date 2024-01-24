Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend continues to ramp up

The warming trend continues through the rest of January and we'll soon see daytime highs back above the freezing mark.

Up to now, Jan. 1 is the only day this month with a high above 0 C (it was 1.5 C that day).

Edmonton averages 10 days with highs above 0 C in the month of January and although it doesn't look like we'll get to that mark this year, we'll be close.

Despite the lengthy cold spell, we'll end up with seven or eight days above 0 C this month.

Today might just be the last day with a sub-zero afternoon high.

We'll be partly cloudy through most of the day and should get to -1 C for a high early this afternoon.

I've bumped Thursday up to a high of 0 C and Friday up to a high of 3 C.

It still looks like we'll be a handful of degrees above the freezing mark this weekend and somewhere in the 5-10 degree range for highs Monday/Tuesday.

The warm spell will linger into the start of February. But, there are signs we'll see a cooldown starting around the Feb. 3 or 4.

How much cooler it gets is uncertain, but it doesn't look like a deep freeze.

Precipitation outlook:

No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area until next week.

There's a chance of showers Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Fog patches this morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

Light wind.

High: -1

Tonight - Cloudy.

9pm: -6

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 0

Warming up in the evening.

Temperature climbing to 3 degrees around midnight and then dropping.

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8