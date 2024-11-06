EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend kicks in to close week

    An aerial image of downtown Edmonton from the south side of the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 22, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of downtown Edmonton from the south side of the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 22, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    An incoming upper ridge will dominate the weather pattern for the next few days.

    Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures will take over, particularly for Thursday/Friday.

    We're still on the leading edge of that ridge today and there are some flurries flying around in parts of central and eastern Alberta this morning.

    In the Edmonton region, the morning clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon and we'll get to the 6 to 9 C range this afternoon (I'm going with a high of 8 C).

    Temperatures will slip this evening and then rise tomorrow morning, so the LOW will come late tonight, instead of early Thursday morning.

    Double-digit daytime highs look VERY likely for Thursday/Friday in the Edmonton area. In fact, it's now looking like we could get into the low teens both days.

    BUT...the ridge collapses this weekend and temperatures will drop pretty dramatically for Saturday and Sunday.

    We'll still be several degrees warmer than average...but highs will be in the 5 to 9 C range Saturday afternoon and in the 3 to 7 C range on Sunday.

    AND...there's a chance of some showers late Saturday that could turn over to some wet snow or a rain/snow mix overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

    Looking long range: We're still projecting daytime highs near 0 C for most of next week with morning lows in the -5 C range.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

    High: 8

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 4

     

    Thursday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

    Morning: 6

    Afternoon High: 12

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 14

     

    Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers, risk of rain/snow mix overnight.

    Morning Low: 2

    Afternoon High: 6

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Monday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 2  

