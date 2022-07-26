Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend kicks in today

Here comes the heat.

Edmonton and area will get at least four straight days with highs near or hitting 30 C.

The most likely 30+ C days are Thursday/Friday. But, we'll be 28+ (with a shot at 30 C) on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday's high of 22 C was the "coolest" day in Edmonton since July 6.

AND...it's the coolest day we'll see until at Tuesday or Wednesday of next week at the earliest.

Sunny with a few clouds today and Wednesday, highs in the 24 to 26 C range today and in the 26 to 28 C range tomorrow.

Not much for a shower or thunderstorm risk over the next few days as an upper ridge moves in from the west and stabilizes things.

That ridge is also partly responsible for the heat that's coming.

Highs near 30 C will arrive a bit earlier further west and there's already a heat warning in effect for the Peace Country with temperatures set to hit highs of 29 C and low near 14 C or warmer for five consecutive days.

There's definitely a good chance we'll see the same criteria met in the Edmonton region.

So, don't be surprised if you see that heat warning expanded to include more areas later this week.

Now, we WILL eventually see that ridge collapse to the south and that's going to put us into a stormy position.

Right now...Friday evening looks like the best bet for some thunderstorm development.

But, that could come a day earlier or later, depending on how things play out.

As always, we'll keep an eye on it and update you throughout the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 25

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 31

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29