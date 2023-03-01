Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend to close the week

Milder air is set to move in through the day and the Edmonton area will be back above 0 C on Thursday.

But...it doesn't look like this warm-up will last long.

In fact, we'll see some cooler air start to drop back in through the weekend and temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average for Sunday and next week.

Now...that doesn't put us into a "deep freeze." But, temperatures will be close to -10 C for afternoon highs and the season average is around 0 C.

So, if you're hoping and waiting for warmer weather, enjoy these next few days.

Much of the Edmonton area is waking up under a couple centimetres of fresh snow this morning. Nothing overly heavy...but definitely some accumulation.

We'll get some clearing by this afternoon and temperatures will be around -8 C by noon and in the -5 C range by 6 p.m.

It gets even milder overnight and we'll have temperatures around -3 C by Thursday morning before getting to a high in the 3 to 5 C range Thursday afternoon.

Wind might be a bit of an issue: 15-20 km/h with some occasional gusts around 30 km/h.

As for the risk of flurries, doesn't look like it'll be anything heavy. There might be a brief flurry that goes through EARLY in the morning and then perhaps a quick blast late in the afternoon.

There's a low-pressure system that'll track across northern Alberta over the next 24 to 48 hours. That's the system helping to haul in the warmer air.

It's also bringing some snow to parts of the north. Areas near High Level and Fort Chipewyan could get 5-10 cm.

Closer to Fort McMurray, it's more of a 3-7 cm likelihood (by Friday morning).

Behind that low-pressure system, the cooler air starts to get pulled in from the north.

Edmonton gets a high near 0 C Friday, near -5 C Saturday and near -10 C Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: -5

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Temperature rising overight.

9pm: -7

1am: -5

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries. Breezy.

Wind: W 15-20 km/h with gusts near 30

Morning: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -10

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -11