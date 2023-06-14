Josh Classen's forecast: We're about to see the coolest day since June 1

After a record-setting 31.9 C in Edmonton Tuesday, we're in for our coolest day since June 1.

The first of the month was the last time we were below 20 C for a daytime high.

We'll hold steady in the 15 C range for most of today and then start to cool late this afternoon.

(Tuesday's 31.9 C beat the previous June 13 record high of 31.1 C set in 1933.)

Clouds will hang around all day and we'll get some occasional showers and drizzle in the Edmonton region.

It doesn't look like we'll get any really heavy, steady rain through the first half of the day. But, we'll likely get some steadier rainfall late afternoon/evening.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely across the region, but 10-20 mm looks likely for most of the city and surrounding area.

Wind is also expected to pick up through the morning and it'll be a gusty afternoon.

Steadier rain has been falling in areas from Grande Prairie to south of Edson this morning, which should be good news for the fires near Edson.

The heaviest and steadiest rain by the end of today will likely hit western Alberta and the northeast corner of the province (20-50 mm likely).

East-central Alberta will be the focus for thunderstorm development later this afternoon with the potential for a few severe storms with large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts.

The chance of rain for the Edmonton region persists right through into early Thursday morning and then the rain shifts into eastern Alberta Thursday afternoon.

We'll see some sunny breaks around the city Thursday afternoon with the potential for a scattered shower or thunderstorm to pop up late in the day.

Temperatures will rebound to the upper teens Thursday afternoon and Friday's shaping up to be a warm day with some sun. We should get to the low to mid 20s Friday afternoon.

However, another area of low pressure moving across the north will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of the province and we may see an evening shower or thunderstorm in or near Edmonton.

Longer-range...a more prolonged period of "cooler" conditions settles in for the weekend and most of next week.

Wednesday was Edmonton's seventh consecutive day above 25 C and the 12th consecutive day above 20 C.

In fact, the city hasn't had three straight sub-20 daytime highs since early May (four straight from the 6th to the 9th).

We'll probably get three or four days consecutive days with highs in the teens Saturday through Tuesday.

AND...there's a chance of some more precipitation this coming weekend, too.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.

Wind becoming NW 20 this morning and 30 gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon.

Noon: 15

3pm: 14

6pm: 13

Tonight - Cloudy with periods of rain developing overnight. Heavy, steady rain possible.

9pm: 11

Thursday - Rain ending early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17