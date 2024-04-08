Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long warm spell and eclipse details

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 12 C to 17 C range throughout the week in Edmonton.

That's several degrees above average for this time of year (average high is 9 C).

Morning lows should consistently a degree or three above 0 C.

Most of the week looks dry, however there's a chance of some evening showers on Tuesday.

Outside of that, no significant chance of precipitation this week.

As for the partial eclipse:

We're calling for partly cloudy conditions through the day, so it'll be touch and go to view the partial solar eclipse.

The moon will block roughly one-third of the sun over the lunch hour today.

The eclipse will occur from roughly noon to 1:30 p.m., with the peak at about 12:45 p,m.

I'm a bit concerned that people are expecting more than they're going to actually get from this partial eclipse.

Because the "path of totality" is over some of North America's largest media markets, there's been a LOT of hype.

BUT...Alberta is so far away from that path of totality, that today's event may seem a bit underwhelming for some.

Anyway, as you've heard a million times: Don't look directly at the sun without proper eye protection (and, no, sunglasses don't count).

The Telus World of Science Edmonton says it is sold out of eclipse glasses, but they ARE holding a safe viewing event along with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 15

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16