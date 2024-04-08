EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long warm spell and eclipse details

    Ice melts on the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton's Rossdale neighbourhood on April 8, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) Ice melts on the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton's Rossdale neighbourhood on April 8, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)

    Temperatures are forecast to be in the 12 C to 17 C range throughout the week in Edmonton.

    That's several degrees above average for this time of year (average high is 9 C).

    Morning lows should consistently a degree or three above 0 C.

    Most of the week looks dry, however there's a chance of some evening showers on Tuesday.

    Outside of that, no significant chance of precipitation this week.

     

    As for the partial eclipse:

    We're calling for partly cloudy conditions through the day, so it'll be touch and go to view the partial solar eclipse.

    The moon will block roughly one-third of the sun over the lunch hour today.

    The eclipse will occur from roughly noon to 1:30 p.m., with the peak at about 12:45 p,m.

    I'm a bit concerned that people are expecting more than they're going to actually get from this partial eclipse.

    Because the "path of totality" is over some of North America's largest media markets, there's been a LOT of hype.

    BUT...Alberta is so far away from that path of totality, that today's event may seem a bit underwhelming for some.

    Anyway, as you've heard a million times: Don't look directly at the sun without proper eye protection (and, no, sunglasses don't count).

    The Telus World of Science Edmonton says it is sold out of eclipse glasses, but they ARE holding a safe viewing event along with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Partly cloudy.

    High: 15

     

    Tonight - Partly cloudy.

    9pm: 9

     

    Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

    Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: 1

    Afternoon High: 12

     

    Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 2

    Afternoon High: 13

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 2

    Afternoon High: 16

     

    Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 4

    Afternoon High: 17

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 16

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News