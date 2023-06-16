Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend cooling trend and the rain returns Sunday
Hazy conditions in the Edmonton area and other parts of north-central Alberta should clear up this afternoon.
Most of the wildfire smoke modelling suggests we'll see "moderate" air quality health index readings this morning and then "low risk" this afternoon.
AND...once the smoke moves out, we're not expecting it to return through the weekend. At least, not in central and north-central Alberta.
Northern Alberta WILL continue to see hazy conditions and poor air quality through Saturday and Sunday, though.
Aside from the haze, we have some sun this morning and temperatures will climb into the low 20s this afternoon in Edmonton.
We'll get some increasing cloud through the afternoon and a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible in the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. window.
The best chance for some showers and thunderstorms will be across northern Alberta (northwestern this morning and then moving into the northeastern this afternoon).
Looking ahead to the weekend: Are you ready for another soaker, but during the day this time?
Sunday looks like it could be a full day of steady (at times heavy) rain.
Saturday's showers (if we see any) should be late in the day. There's a slight risk of a brief, really spotty shower or two midday. But, the best chance will be in the evening.
Sunday, though: 20 to 50 mm likely.
AND...the rain will likely affect most/all of central and north-central Alberta right across the province from west to east.
Rainfall amounts will vary, but almost everyone from Whitecourt/Athabasca/Lac La Biche south to Red Deer/Coronation will get some rain.
Temperatures will be on the cool side, too (as you would expect). We'll go from a high near 19 C Saturday, to an afternoon high near 14 C Sunday.
AND...Mon/Tue/Wed don't look much warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid teens.
We'll see the 20-something highs return towards the end of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sun this morning. Increasing cloud midday and this afternoon.
40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.
High: 23
Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.
A few clouds overnight.
9pm: 17
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Slight risk of a shower early in the day.
60% chance of showers in the evening.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 19
Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of rain.
Heavy, steady rain throughout the day is likely.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 14
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 16
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 15
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 15
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Without climate change, these extreme weather events would not have happened
Droughts, storms, wildfires and heat waves: Extreme weather around the world is becoming more intense and more frequent. The toll is huge and mounting, with lives lost, homes destroyed, livelihoods stolen and economies upended.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged following high school protest that turned into fight
A Calgary woman faces charges following a protest outside a high school that allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation.
-
Environment Canada says 10 tornadoes confirmed in Alberta during Wednesday storm
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
-
Recent rain may not be enough to halt the shrinking of Canada's cattle herd
Anxious Alberta ranchers praying for rain got their wish this week, but it may not be enough to stop the ongoing decline in Canadian cattle production.
Saskatoon
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
Saskatoon police searching for answers in woman's 2002 killing
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in solving a 21-year-old homicide
Regina
-
'An egregious breach of trust': Judge hands down 8-year sentence to Regina mother who confined, killed toddler
Brittney Burghardt spent her last moments out of custody tearfully hugging her family goodbye inside a courtroom at the Court of King’s Bench.
-
Know before you go: Riders open home schedule Friday night against Winnipeg
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) will host Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0), at 7 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium in their regular season home opener, here’s what you need to know before tonight’s game.
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
Atlantic
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
P.E.I. premier slams UPEI after report says school has toxic culture of harassment
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says he wouldn't want his children attending the University of Prince Edward Island, following a damning independent review of the school.
-
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Toronto
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
-
Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more cities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
Montreal
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
-
Lachine Hospital: Doctors want the MUHC to be more transparent about services being offered
While the management of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) refuses to say publicly that the emergency department of the Lachine Hospital is operational 24/7, doctors are getting impatient and demanding greater transparency. For more than four months, the MUHC has been hammering home the message that the Lachine Hospital ER is closed at night, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., when in fact it is not.
-
2 Quebec men sentenced, $1.2M in fines issued for 'contraband' cigarette dealing in Quebec
Two Quebecers are facing prison time, and a total of nine people from Quebec, Ontario and Kahnawake were fined over $1.2 million for contraband tobacco smuggling offences, Revenu Quebec said Friday.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions in Ottawa may continue into the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
Kitchener
-
Local mayors getting expanded powers
The mayors of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Brantford are among 26 municipal leaders across the province that will soon be granted strong mayor powers.
-
Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified
A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating death in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death at home in Norfolk County.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Winnipeg
-
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
Vancouver
-
Code orange activated at northern B.C. hospital after bus rollover injures 17
Seventeen people have been hospitalized in Prince George, B.C., following what police are describing as a "motor vehicle incident" involving a charter bus.
-
'An insult to the people of Surrey': Councillor slams closed-door policing decision
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke's announcement Friday that the city's council has voted to keep the RCMP and dissolve the city's fledgling municipal police force has been met with swift and strong reaction.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surrey, B.C., council votes to keep RCMP, rejecting municipal force
Brenda Locke, the mayor of Surrey, B.C., says the council has voted to revert its policing back to the RCMP, a move than will cost the city millions of dollars.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
Victoria firefighters battle restaurant blaze on Douglas Street
Victoria firefighters battled a restaurant blaze early Friday morning on Douglas Street. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building.
-
Advance polls open for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection
Advance voting is now underway in the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection to fill the legislature seat vacated by former premier John Horgan.