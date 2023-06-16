Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend cooling trend and the rain returns Sunday

Hazy conditions in the Edmonton area and other parts of north-central Alberta should clear up this afternoon.

Most of the wildfire smoke modelling suggests we'll see "moderate" air quality health index readings this morning and then "low risk" this afternoon.

AND...once the smoke moves out, we're not expecting it to return through the weekend. At least, not in central and north-central Alberta.

Northern Alberta WILL continue to see hazy conditions and poor air quality through Saturday and Sunday, though.

Aside from the haze, we have some sun this morning and temperatures will climb into the low 20s this afternoon in Edmonton.

We'll get some increasing cloud through the afternoon and a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible in the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. window.

The best chance for some showers and thunderstorms will be across northern Alberta (northwestern this morning and then moving into the northeastern this afternoon).

Looking ahead to the weekend: Are you ready for another soaker, but during the day this time?

Sunday looks like it could be a full day of steady (at times heavy) rain.

Saturday's showers (if we see any) should be late in the day. There's a slight risk of a brief, really spotty shower or two midday. But, the best chance will be in the evening.

Sunday, though: 20 to 50 mm likely.

AND...the rain will likely affect most/all of central and north-central Alberta right across the province from west to east.

Rainfall amounts will vary, but almost everyone from Whitecourt/Athabasca/Lac La Biche south to Red Deer/Coronation will get some rain.

Temperatures will be on the cool side, too (as you would expect). We'll go from a high near 19 C Saturday, to an afternoon high near 14 C Sunday.

AND...Mon/Tue/Wed don't look much warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid teens.

We'll see the 20-something highs return towards the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sun this morning. Increasing cloud midday and this afternoon.

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Slight risk of a shower early in the day.

60% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of rain.

Heavy, steady rain throughout the day is likely.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 15