Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend heat, then cooling again

Temperatures made it into the low 20s in Edmonton on Thursday and we're right at the start of a short warm spell.

We'll climb to around 24 C in Edmonton today and then mid to upper 20s this weekend.

Early next week sees us return to highs around 20 C. So, the warm spell will last through the first weekend of summer and then we're right back to average by Monday.

Today's daytime high will depend on whether or not we see some showers/thunderstorms this afternoon.

Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon and there's a decent chance of some shower cells popping up near or over the city in the 3 to 6 p.m. timeframe.

There's also a chance of some scattered showers in the 6-9 p.m. window, but that looks a bit less likely than an afternoon shower.

If/where those thunderstorms develop this afternoon, there's the potential for some funnel clouds.

However, the risk of severe storms with large hail and damaging gusts is fairly low (not zero, but low).

The best bet for some showers and thunderstorms today will be in southern Alberta, with a risk of severe storms in the southeast corner of the province.

After today, Edmonton's next chance of some showers/thunderstorms comes Sunday night into early Monday morning.

As we've been talking about for the past few days, we have a weak upper ridge sliding through in the short-term. But, most of the spring was dominated by upper lows and troughs (cool air aloft) and there's another upper trough moving in to take over next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with some afternoon clouds. 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 24

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening.

Then...a few clouds overnight.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Increasing cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24