Josh Classen's forecast: Wildfire smoke and gusty wind

Air quality alerts are in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas as wildfire smoke moved into the area overnight.

As expected, the wind swung around to the north late Monday and now it appears we'll have more smoky/hazy days than clear blue sky days over the rest of the week.

Forecasting where the smoke is going and the intensity of smoke plumes at any given time is REALLY difficult.

But, I think we'll probably be smoky/hazy for the rest of this week and probably through the long weekend as well.

We'll have a more westerly or northwesterly flow all week. So...there will be times the smoke/haze thins and times it thickens up.

However, I wouldn't expect it to be completely gone any time soon.

Air quality readings in the Edmonton area won't hit the 8 to 10+ levels that we're seeing in parts of western and northern Alberta.

But, we'll likely be in the "moderate risk to health" range for most of this week.

The arrival of the smoke also complicates forecasting daytime highs as the amount of incoming solar radiation becomes an uncertainty.

So...don't bet on the long weekend forecast highs just yet. I'm going to stick with highs in the 27 to 30 C range for Friday-Sunday and then a cooldown Monday.

BUT...depending on what happens with the smoke, I may need to adjust those forecast highs and bump them down a few degrees.

In the short term: We'll get to the low 20s this afternoon in Edmonton with a northwesterly wind gusting to 40 km/h.

That's a LOT cooler than Monday's high of 29.6 C (which narrowly missed the May 15 record high of 30.0 C from 1934).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny, but smoky/hazy. Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 through the day.

High: 23

Tonight - Smoky. Wind easing.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Sunny & smoky/hazy. Breezy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Smoky conditions likely.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny. Smoky conditions likely.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28