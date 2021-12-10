Josh Classen's forecast: Windy Saturday, big cooldown next week

It'll be a fairly quiet weather day in the Edmonton region today.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks, temperatures in the -5 C range this morning and climbing to around -2 C this afternoon.

Wind should stay relatively light, too (10-15 km/h).

BUT...Saturday gets a bit interesting.

There's a low-pressure system that'll make it's way across northern Alberta and bring some snow to parts of the north.

We also have a bit of an upper ridge that'll ripple across the province.

In the mountain parks, snow and gusty wind. In fact, a winter storm warning is in effect for the Icefields Parkway with 15-25 cm of snow AND gusts to around 70 km/h.

Not much for snow in the Edmonton region, although there's a risk of a few scattered flurries late Saturday.

The bigger factors in the city and surrounding areas will be the warm-up and the wind.

Temperatures should hover around zero for most of the day with a high around 2 C.

BUT...gusts will be up around 40 km/h for a good chunk of the day. So...it won't FEEL all that warm.

Colder air starts to drop back in behind the low pressure system on Sunday (and the upper ridge moves off).

We'll be back to around average Sunday: less wind and a high near -4 C.

BUT...Monday through Wednesday are projected to have highs in the -10 to -15 C range AND some snow.

If you're hoping for a good dump of heavier snow, Monday night/Tuesday morning you could get your wish.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: -2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -5

Temperature rising overnight

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind S 20 gusting to 40.

30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of evening snow.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -10

Tuesday - 60% chance of snow in the morning. Then, clearing.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -13