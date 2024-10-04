Josh Classen's forecast: Windy with a chance of showers, then a warm up

There'll be a few more leaves knocked off trees today and tomorrow as a low-pressure system makes it's way east across the province.

Most of the showers should be across northern Alberta today. Showers in the Peace Country this morning will continue into the afternoon and track across towards Fort McMurray later in the day.

For the Edmonton area, our risk of showers comes this evening on the back side of that system and that's where we'll get the strongest wind gusts.

We're looking at gusts around 30-40 km/h by this afternoon, increasing to gusts around 50 km/h tonight.

The strongest wind Saturday will be in the morning, but it looks breezy through most of the day Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the weekend and into next week.

We're still expecting afternoon highs near 20 C for Monday and Tuesday. But, before we get there...a bit more "seasonal" weather.

The average high for the next few days is 13 C and we'll be in the 13 to 15 C range today and Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - 30% chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy & gusty overnight.

Wind gusts near 50 km/h after midnight.

9pm: 9

Saturday - Partly cloudy & windy.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h in the morning, 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16