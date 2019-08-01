It rained two out of every three days and had more precip than any other July since the turn of the century in Edmonton.

In July, 21 of 31 days had rain, and that ties 2019 with 1996 as the third-rainiest July in the past 50 years.

Only five other years had more rainy days in July, 1995, 1986, 1977 & 1972 all had 23.

1983 had 22 days with rain.

The long-term average for Edmonton is 15 rainy days.

The amount of rain is a little harder to pin down as July rainfall often hits different parts of the city with varying amounts.

Our CTV weather stations scattered around the city had rain totals ranging from 85mm to 152mm.

But, Environment & Climate Change Canada's Blatchford weather station measured 163mm! For the sake of comparing apples to apples, let's use that station.

163mm is almost double the average rainfall of 94mm, AND...it's the most July rain in Edmonton in the 2000s.

The last 3 Julys had 68mm, 49mm & 88mm. The closest year to this was back in 2004 when the city measured 151mm. (and it did that in just 16 days of rain!)