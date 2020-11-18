EDMONTON -- A bit of light snow/flurries in the Edmonton area this morning and through to midday.

But we're not expecting any significant accumulation. It should be no more than a dusting to MAYBE as much as 2 cm.

Another shot of flurries/light snow moves through the area early Thursday.

That could be 1 to 3 cm of snow for the Edmonton region with areas further south getting a bit more.

Red Deer and area could pick up about 5 cm of snow Thursday.

Temperatures will be steady in the -3 to -5 range for much of today.

But, we'll cool off in a big way tonight and Thursday's temperatures will hold near -10 much of the day.

Some forecasts are calling for a quick warm-up Friday.

But, most of the models indicate morning temperatures in the -15 to -20 range for the Edmonton area and a high near -10 again Friday.

I don't think we'll start to warm back up until the weekend with highs near -5 Sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: