Light snow and turning colder tomorrow: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A bit of light snow/flurries in the Edmonton area this morning and through to midday.
But we're not expecting any significant accumulation. It should be no more than a dusting to MAYBE as much as 2 cm.
Another shot of flurries/light snow moves through the area early Thursday.
That could be 1 to 3 cm of snow for the Edmonton region with areas further south getting a bit more.
Red Deer and area could pick up about 5 cm of snow Thursday.
Temperatures will be steady in the -3 to -5 range for much of today.
But, we'll cool off in a big way tonight and Thursday's temperatures will hold near -10 much of the day.
Some forecasts are calling for a quick warm-up Friday.
But, most of the models indicate morning temperatures in the -15 to -20 range for the Edmonton area and a high near -10 again Friday.
I don't think we'll start to warm back up until the weekend with highs near -5 Sat/Sun.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - A few flurries in the area this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
- High: -3
- Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries overnight.
- 9pm:
- Thursday - 70% chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -10
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -17
- Afternoon High: -10
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -5
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -5
- Monday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -11
- Afternoon High: -3