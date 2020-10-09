EDMONTON -- Mostly cloudy skies will dominate much of the province today with a good chance of showers in western and NW Alberta.

Just a slight risk of a few spotty light showers in the Edmonton region midday.

Temperatures will be similar to Thursday with breezy conditions.

A low pressure system brings rain to Alberta tonight. Some areas will get some wet snow along with the rain.

South of that system, Edmonton warms up to a high in the mid teens Saturday with (again) more cloud than sun.

That'll be the warmest day we get for a while.

Behind the northern low, temperatures will drop to the highs in the 10 degree range for Sun/Mon/Tue.

AND...there's a good chance of some rain in central and north-central AB Saturday night. That includes the Edmonton area.

Further west, it'll be rain and snow in the mountain parks with the possibility for several centimetres (especially at higher elevations).

The long range outlook for next week is extremely uncertain.

Depending on how things plays out - we could be in the 5 degree range for highs or the 12 degree range.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: