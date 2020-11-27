EDMONTON -- Another mild day on the way for the Edmonton region with temperatures climbing above zero and a good amount of sun.

Further west, heavy snow will be the big story today. A snowfall warning is in effect for the Hinton-Grande Cache region and that warning may be extended north towards Grande Prairie later today.

Jasper and Banff are under winter storm warnings.

10 to 30 cm of snow is possible by Saturday morning.

A new low pressure system develops near Edmonton overnight/early Saturday morning.

We'll get a chance of some flurries or light snow overnight or VERY early Saturday morning.

No significant accumulation is anticipated and skies will clear by midday.

Saturday afternoon and Sunday should both be sunny with highs near zero.

At this point, I have both days at -1. But, realistically...we could be anywhere from 2 to -3 for daytime highs.

Next week gets a bit trickier with temperature forecasting and you're going to see some forecasts with highs WELL above zero and possibly even in double digits.

While that possible, highs in the 1 to 6 degree range for next week look more likely to me.

Either way, it's shaping up to a be a warmer-than-average first week of December. The question appears to be: "just HOW warm?"

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: