EDMONTON -- It's a fairly uneventful forecast for the Edmonton area today and this weekend.

Daytime highs will remain just slightly below average and somewhere in the 0 to -4 range.

Wind looks to be fairly insignificant, just 5-15 km/h over the next three days.

Snow is possible today from the mountain parks east through the Red Deer region and on into east-central AB.

That will likely amount to a couple cm for some areas within that zone (exactly where the heaviest snow will be remains a bit uncertain).

We're not anticipating any snow in the Edmonton region today or Saturday.

But, we might see some snow push into the area on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures look to be a bit cooler Monday and then milder with a chance of snow Tue/Wed next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: