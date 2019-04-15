A band of wet snow and mixed precipitation is falling on areas to the north and east of Edmonton this morning.

Precipitation has been falling along a line from the Peace Country SE through Fort Saskatchewan and down towards Viking.

Some areas have had some accumulation, especially on grassy surfaces and that's expected to continue this morning.

The band is nearly stationary and isn't expected to drop south into Edmonton.

In the city - Cloudy with just a slight risk of a shower or a bit of a rain/snow mix this morning.

Then...some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the 5-10 degree range today.

Warmer days lie ahead. Temperatures climb back into double digits Tuesday and highs near 15 are expected Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix this morning.

A few sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 8

Evening - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 5

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 10