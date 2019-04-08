Sunny and warm across much of North-Central and Central Alberta today.

Temperatures will climb into the 10 to 15 degree range in most regions.

Further north, some morning fog in areas from High Level to Fort McMurray.

We may also get some flurries in the NE corner of the province today.

Temperatures stay mild all week. Edmonton gets afternoon highs in the 11-16 degree range.

The average high for the second week of April is 9/10 degrees.

The GEM model keeps us relatively dry and only hints at a slight risk of some spotty showers Tue/Wed.

However, the RPM model has a decent chance of showers Wednesday in the Edmonton region.

We'll watch to see how that develops.

At this point...I'm just going with a slight risk of a shower Tue (especially late), a 40% chance of scattered showers Wednesday, and a slight risk of a shower Thursday.

I don't think any of those days are "All-Day Rain Events". But, each day has at least a risk of a shower.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny & breezy.

High: 14

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-evening shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. (risk of rain/snow mix in the morning)

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16