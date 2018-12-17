It'll be a warm START to the week. BUT...colder air will drop in by week's end.

AND...it's still looking like we'll be locked into some colder air for the Christmas stretch.

The question is: how MUCH colder?

We'll go with highs near -5 for Dec 24/25/26 right now.

BUT...there's a chance we're closer to -10 for daytime highs those 3 days.

So, stay tuned...that outlook may change for the cooler over the next few days.

In the short-term: Daytime highs will be above zero by 1 to 5 degrees today/Tue/Wed/Thu.

We have some flurries and freezing rain sliding across parts of the Peace Country and the Slave Lake region this morning.

That'll push into the Fort McMurray region this afternoon.

Edmonton doesn't get any snow over the next couple days.

Thursday night/Friday morning has a chance of delivering a bit of light snow.

After that, it looks "precip-free" for anyone travelling in the area Dec 22 - 26.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 3

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -5​