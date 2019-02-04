Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: Feb 4
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 7:09AM MST
An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for almost all of Alberta.
Temperatures are in the -30 to -40 range across the north this morning.
Central regions have temperatures in the -25 to -30 range.
Thankfully, the wind is light across most of the province.
So...wind chill isn't a HUGE factor this morning. Wind should remain light for most areas for most of the day.
All it'll take is a 10-15km/h wind to make it FEEL about 10 degrees colder.
But, most of today should be fairly calm.
Edmonton and area only get back to the mid -20s today and Tuesday.
Morning lows will be near -30 Tues/Wed.
THEN...a break from the coldest air as we get back to highs near -20 Wed/Thu/Fri.
Mornings will likely be in the mid -20s.
That's still COLD. Just not AS cold as today and tomorrow.
When do we get back above -15 ?
Maybe by Tue/Wed of next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - A few flurries this morning. Mostly cloudy.
High: -26
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: -29
Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
Morning Low: -33
Afternoon High: -25
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -30
Afternoon High: -21
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -19
Friday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -25
Afternoon High: -21
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -27
Afternoon High: -22