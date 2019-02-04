An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for almost all of Alberta.

Temperatures are in the -30 to -40 range across the north this morning.

Central regions have temperatures in the -25 to -30 range.

Thankfully, the wind is light across most of the province.

So...wind chill isn't a HUGE factor this morning. Wind should remain light for most areas for most of the day.

All it'll take is a 10-15km/h wind to make it FEEL about 10 degrees colder.

But, most of today should be fairly calm.

Edmonton and area only get back to the mid -20s today and Tuesday.

Morning lows will be near -30 Tues/Wed.

THEN...a break from the coldest air as we get back to highs near -20 Wed/Thu/Fri.

Mornings will likely be in the mid -20s.

That's still COLD. Just not AS cold as today and tomorrow.

When do we get back above -15 ?

Maybe by Tue/Wed of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - A few flurries this morning. Mostly cloudy.

High: -26

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -29

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -33

Afternoon High: -25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -21

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -19

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -22