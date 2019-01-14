Fog and reduced Air Quality in the Edmonton region this morning.

Alerts are in effect relating to both and both are the result of an inversion (warm air aloft).

That warm layer of air overhead is trapping the moisture and pollutants near the surface rather than allowing them to rise and disperse.

The situation should improve later this morning or early this afternoon as the wind picks up and surface temperatures start to climb.

We'll get to around 0 this afternoon with 15-25km/h wind out of the west.

After today...clouds and colder air move in.

Afternoon temperatures will be near -10 Tuesday and closer to -15 Wed/Thu/Fri.

No heavy snow is anticipated in the Edmonton region.

But, there might be some flurries in the area on Wednesday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Foggy and hazy this morning. Fog dissipating by midday. Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon.

Wind: W 15-25km/h

High: 1

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -3

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -9

Wednesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning: -12

Afternoon: -13

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -15

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -16

Saturday - Mix of sun and cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -12