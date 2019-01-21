Warmer air rolled back into the Edmonton region Sunday AND skies stayed clear enough long enough to see the Super Wolf Blood Moon last night.

Today, we'll start the day with some clouds and then get some afternoon clearing.

A low pressure system pushes into northern Alberta Tuesday and brings back the clouds.

Northern Alberta gets some snow Tuesday while the foothills and SW Alberta have the potential for some strong wind.

Behind that low pressure system, colder air will drop into the Edmonton region on Wednesday.

So...we're near 0 today and Tuesday. THEN...a high near -10 Wednesday.

But, it's a one-off. We're right back into some warmer air by Thursday and highs are still projected to be above zero Fri/Sat.

SNOW Outlook for Edmonton & area:

There's a chance of a few flurries this morning (nothing significant).

Watch for a risk of snow Tuesday night and possibly carrying into Wednesday morning. That could be a couple centimetres of snow.

Saturday has the potential for snow in the morning turning to rain in the afternoon.