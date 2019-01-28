Cooler air takes over as we close January and head into February.

As usual, it's eastern and NE Alberta that will get hit with the coldest air.

Daytime highs will be in the -10 to -20 range this week.

In west and south AB - you'll miss out on most of that colder air with daytime highs near or above zero mid-week.

Edmonton and surrounding areas get afternoon highs in the -5 to -10 range today and Tuesday.

We'll warm up to highs in the 0 to -5 range for Wed/Thu (with a chance of flurries).

THEN...an ARCTIC BLAST is set to drop in by the weekend.

Daytime highs are projected to be the in the -15 to -20 range in Edmonton Sat/Sun/Mon.

SNOW Outlook:

Edmonton and area still has a good chance of getting some snow Wed/Thu/Fri.

Snowfall totals are still uncertain. But, we could get several cm through the day Wednesday.

More details on that in the coming days...

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

Afternoon High: -6

Evening - A few clouds.

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -2

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -17