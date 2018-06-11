Severe storms tore through eastern Alberta Saturday.

There were tornado warnings in effect for a while with reports of a tornado.

However, we haven't yet received any confirmation of an actual touchdown.

Sunday, the rain started. And...in many parts of Central and North-Central Alberta...it hasn't stopped.

The Edmonton region has received over 40mm of rain since early Sunday.

Some spots in the city have had over 50mm.

The rain will continue for areas from Slave Lake to Edmonton today.

Another 10-20mm is possible in some spots. Slave Lake could get 70-90mm total by early Tuesday.

Gusty wind will also continue to be a factor for much of Central and N-Ctl AB.

Eastern Alberta is under a Wind Warning and could get gusts in the 90-100km/h range later today.

Tuesday looks windy as weel.

By Wednesday, we start to get some warming and the wind finally backs off.

LONG RANGE:

Another rainy day possible Thursday.

Warming up for the weekend with sun and highs in 20-25 degree range.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of rain this morning.

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers this afternoon.

Windy - Gusts in the 50-60km/h range.

High: 13

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Windy.

9pm: 11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Wind - 40 gusting to 60km/h

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - 30% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21