Prep for a cloudier and cooler week across most of Central and Northern Alberta with some showers, thunderstorms and then RAIN this week.

We're starting the work week with some showers (and the odd lightning strike) pushing across North-Central regions this morning.

It appears most of that rain will miss the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

The bulk of the precipitation is hitting the Whitecourt-Slave Lake and Athabasca-Smoky Lake regions this morning.

We'll see that move ENE through the morning.

Then...a risk of some afternoon thunderstorms widely-scattered across Central and North-Central Alberta.

Edmonton's included in that slight risk of a late-day shower/TStorm today. BUT...I think we get a better chance at some showers Tuesday afternoon.

THEN...RAIN is in the forecast starting late Thursday and carrying through Friday.

This has the potential to be a nice slow, steady soaker to end the work week.

Temperatures will top out at 20 or 21 in the Edmonton area today and this will probably be the warmest day of the week.

We'll slip to highs JUST below 20 Tue/Wed, mid-teens Thu and then into the 10-15 range by Fri/Sat.

Wind - expect a breezy day with wind NW at 20-30km/h for areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer.

Wind will be out of the west at 30 gusting to 50 across most of W and NW Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a scattered shower midday.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 this afternoon.

High: 21

Evening - Clearing early in the evening and mostly clear overnight.

Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 15

Tuesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Light wind for most of the day.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain starting later in the day.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain. Windy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12