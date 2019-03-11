Feels like SPRING is here!

Edmonton made it above 0 on Sunday. That's the first time the city has been above the freezing mark since Jan 31!

Now...EVERY day this week and next have forecast highs above zero.

A warmer airmass is settling in over the province and the city will get mornings in the -5 to -10 range and afternoons in the 2 to 6 degree range this week.

So, prepare for sloppy/slushy streets and sidewalks in the afternoons and icy roads/parking lots in the mornings.

PRECIPITATION Outlook:

Snow will push into the mountain parks tonight with several centimetres possible (especially at higher elevations).

We also have a risk of some rain/snow mix in the Peace Country this evening and scattered across parts of North-Central Alberta.

A few pockets of freezing rain cannot be ruled out. However, it's not expected to be widespread and most areas will get no significant precipitation at all.

We'll update the precip risk later this afternoon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 2

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 4