Edmonton had it's first double-digit day of 2019 on Sunday.

The city hit a high of 10.3

That's the warmest day since November 14 (when it hit 10.6 degrees).

And when you look at just WEEKENDs...it was the warmest WEEKEND in Edmonton since mid-October!

We had highs of 8 & 10 this past Sat/Sun.

The last time it was warmer on a weekend was Oct 13/14 (with highs of 9 & 11).

We'll get double-digit highs all week under Mainly Sunny skies.

A strong Upper Ridge will keep MOST of Alberta stays sunny and warmer-than-average this week.

Edmonton gets morning lows in the 0 to -5 range and afternoon highs in the 10-15 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 10

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 3

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10