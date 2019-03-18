Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: March 18
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 7:02AM MDT
Edmonton had it's first double-digit day of 2019 on Sunday.
The city hit a high of 10.3
That's the warmest day since November 14 (when it hit 10.6 degrees).
And when you look at just WEEKENDs...it was the warmest WEEKEND in Edmonton since mid-October!
We had highs of 8 & 10 this past Sat/Sun.
The last time it was warmer on a weekend was Oct 13/14 (with highs of 9 & 11).
We'll get double-digit highs all week under Mainly Sunny skies.
A strong Upper Ridge will keep MOST of Alberta stays sunny and warmer-than-average this week.
Edmonton gets morning lows in the 0 to -5 range and afternoon highs in the 10-15 degree range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 10
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 3
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 12
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 12
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 10
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 11
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 10