Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: March 4
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 6:54AM MST
Gradual warming trend. Emphasis on GRADUAL.
After another cold weekend across most of Alberta, temperatures will start to climb this week.
In Edmonton, we had highs of -18 Sat and -12 Sun.
Looks like we'll get into single digits today with sunshine and a high near -7.
Mornings near -20 and afternoon highs near -10 Tue/Wed/Thu.
THEN...highs near -5 Fri/Sat and we're near 0 Sun/Mon.
This next weekend (Mar 9/10) looks like the turning point on the cold spell.
Elsewhere - the Extreme Cold Warnings will likely be ended later today.
A gradual warming trend will take hold across
No significant snowfall is expected anywhere in Alberta over the next few days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: -7
Evening - Mostly clear.
9pm: -12
Tuesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -9
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -10
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -9
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -5
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -4