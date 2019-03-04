Gradual warming trend. Emphasis on GRADUAL.
After another cold weekend across most of Alberta, temperatures will start to climb this week.

In Edmonton, we had highs of -18 Sat and -12 Sun.
Looks like we'll get into single digits today with sunshine and a high near -7.
Mornings near -20 and afternoon highs near -10 Tue/Wed/Thu.
THEN...highs near -5 Fri/Sat and we're near 0 Sun/Mon.
This next weekend (Mar 9/10) looks like the turning point on the cold spell.

Elsewhere - the Extreme Cold Warnings will likely be ended later today.
A gradual warming trend will take hold across
No significant snowfall is expected anywhere in Alberta over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.
High: -7

Evening - Mostly clear.
9pm: -12

Tuesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -9

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -10

Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -9

Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -4