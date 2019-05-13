After a WARM weekend that saw Edmonton get into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday, we're set to cool off this week.

Still nice and warm today with a high near 20 and some sun in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Tuesday - a chance of some showers and a high in the 15 - 20 degree range. That's still not bad.

THEN...a low pressure system pushes in from the south with some rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Daytime highs are forecast to slip to the 10 - 15 degree range for Wed/Thu/Fri under cloudy skies.

The most likely regions to get rain will be south and east of Edmonton Tue/Wed.

Areas further north have less of a risk.

The long weekend outlook is FAR from "locked in". The GFS model wants to keep a broad area of rain well south of the Edmonton area.

However, the GEM is pushing a lot of that rain north INTO the Edmonton region.

So...I'll keep it at a 30-40% chance of showers for now. We'll watch to see how the setup develops through the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 20

Evening - Increasing cloud after midnight.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of an afternoon shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

70% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight & early Wednesday.

Wednesday - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (especially later in the day)

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14