We're heading into the hottest stretch of weather we've had so far this Spring.

Edmonton hasn't hit 25 degrees yet this year. The hottest day up to now was May 11th - 23.8 degrees.

We should get 4 consecutive days hotter than that starting today.

Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 20s for Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu (with a shot at 30 Tue/Wed).

An Upper Ridge moves in from BC bringing heat AND mostly sunny skies to areas from Edmonton south.

Further north, smoke will continue to be an issue this week.

Air Quality Advisories remain in effect for areas including Peace River, High Level and Fort McMurray.

That smoke is forecast to stay (mostly) north of the Edmonton Metro Region over the next 2-3 days.

There's a slight risk of a shower near High Level Wednesday and then a better chance for some RAIN in that area this coming weekend.

Near Slave Lake it looks pretty dry through the rest of this week.

Edmonton and area gets a risk of some late-day showers or thunderstorms Thu/Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 25

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 19

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 29

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers or a thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25