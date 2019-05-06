Edmonton managed to miss out on the snow (and rain) this weekend.

And...with that now behind us...we're heading into a warming trend this week.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid teens today, Tue and Wed.

THEN...Highs near 20 Thu/Fri and through the weekend.

PRECIP Outlook:

A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon and evening from the Edmonton region NE towards Fort McMurray.

The best chance of showers overnight will be in the Edson to Red Deer region.

Scattered showers are also possible Tuesday afternoon in Western Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Slight risk of a scattered shower.

High: 13

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers.

9pm: 8

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21